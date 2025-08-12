Oyo LG Leader, Abidikugu Dumps PDP For ADC

A grassroots politician and the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Leader in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Pa Tiamiyu Abidikugu, alongside his numerous supporters, on Tuesday dumped the party to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Abidikugu cited the persistent lack of internal democracy, fairness, transparency, and discipline within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the state and national level as the reason that made him and his supporters dump the party, saying the situation in the party has made it impossible for them to continue as members.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan yesterday, he said he had written a letter of resignation from the PDP to his Ward 10 Leader and made copies available to Engr Sulaimon Adekunle (World Best), Chairman, PDP IBSE Local Government and Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, Secretary, Oyo State PDP.

Speaking with supporters at the declaration rally, Abidikugu said his decision to resign from the PDP was done after a deep reflection and consultation with his political base and family, According to him, “It is with a heavy heart, I stand before you today to formally announce my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“I again emphasised that this decision was not taken lightly. However, the persistent lack of party internal democracy, fairness, transparency, and discipline within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the state and national level has made it impossible for me to continue as a member.

Across all levels of the party structure, lack of sincerity, fairness, and anti-party activities have become the norm, unchecked and even encouraged by those who are supposed to be the custodians of the party’s founding principles. This is not the PDP that we envisioned.

“Having been part of the founding vision of the party at the state level, it saddens me to see how far we have drifted from those ideals.

“The PDP has become a shadow of itself, where few individuals dictate the fate of every single member without proper consultation with local leaders, youths and other members of the party both in Oyo State and nationally. I can no longer, in good conscience, be part of these undemocratic and unprincipled ideals”.

In announcing his defection to the ADC, Abidikugu said ADC offers a platform where every citizen is free to dream, to aspire, and to lead without fear, suppression, or discrimination, regardless of political background, loyalty or status

“Today, I officially join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition of like-minded individuals and parties united by a shared vision for a better future. While we may come from diverse political backgrounds, I am confident that we stand on common ground, committed to promoting internal democracy, party discipline, and true inclusiveness.

“The ADC in Oyo state, under the able leadership of Alhaji Yinka Olona, the state party Chairman who is here present and his team, offers a platform where every citizen is free to dream, to aspire, and to lead without fear, suppression, or discrimination, regardless of political background, loyalty or status.

Oyo State Chairman of the ADC, Alhaji Yinka Olona, while speaking after he presented the ADC flag to Abidikugu, said the defection of Papa Abidikugu marks a painful and sorrowful day in the Oyo PDP. He described Abidikugu as a founding father of the PDP, saying his movement into the ADC fold is a welcome development.

While assuring his supporters that the ADC is a viable and credible alternative to the APC and the PDP, Abidikugu said, “Let me assure you that the lack of internal democracy you witnessed in the PDP will not happen in ADC. ADC is a party that is well disciplined, well structured, and that is why we won’t allow all the impurities that you can find in the APC and the PDP in our party.

“The government in power today has impoverished Nigerians. The economy is bad, the insecurity is raging, when we assume power in 2027, we will bring an end to all these”, Olona said.