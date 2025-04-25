Oyo Launches 20-Member Task Force To Eradicate Open Defecation

Share

In a bid to revolutionise public health and environmental sanitation, the Oyo State Government inaugurated a 20-member State Task Group on Sanitation (STGS) yesterday.

The new committee, formed under the direct supervision of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, is tasked with eliminating open defecation across the state by 2028.

Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Ibadan, outlined the ambitious goals set for the committee.

“Our government is resolute in addressing critical sanitation gaps that have long jeopardized the well-being of our communities.

The STGS will spearhead efforts to foster a National Open Defecation Free environment by sensitizing communities and institutionalizing hygiene practices in schools, markets, healthcare facilities, and households,” Lawal said.

Share