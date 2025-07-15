Oyo Implements Transparent Budgeting System –Commissioner

Oyo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, has asserted that the state government operates a transparent, open and accountable budgeting system.

Babatunde, who made the assertion at the inter-ministerial news briefing on Monday in Ibadan, said that the development had led to a year-on-year improvement in the state’s budget performance.

The commissioner said that the state government had succeeded in improving the state budget performance, thereby making lives better and more meaningful for residents in the state. “The state’s budget performance improved from 57.4 per cent in 2019 to 71.4 per cent in 2024.

“The state’s revenue performance stood at 79.0 per cent in 2022, while the expenditure performance was 71.2 per cent. “With the revenue performance peaking at 91.0 per cent in 2024, while the expenditure performance was 71.5 per cent,” he said.

The commissioner mentioned other achievements recorded by the ministry to include the development of a Medium-Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) for the implementation of Agenda 2040 for the Ministries of Agriculture and Education. According to him, other ministries for the 2040 MTSS include Health, Energy, Culture and Tourism, and the Agency for Solid Minerals.