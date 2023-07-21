Oyo House Receives Additional 9 Commissioners-Nominee From Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed the receipt of nine additional names of Commissioners- Nominees forwarded to it by Governor Seyi Makinde.

At a special sitting by the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Fadeyi, read the names of the nominees as follows:

1. Mr Abiodun Aikomo

2. Hon. Segun Olayiwola

3. Hon. Wasiu Olatubosun

4. Professor Abdulmojeed Soliu

5. Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye

6. Hon. Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola

7. Mr Williams Akin Funmilayo

8. Prince Dotun Oyelade

9. Chief Obafemi Ademola Ojo.

The House thereafter directed all the Commissioners- designate to appear before the House of Assembly on Tuesday 25th July 2023 for screening and forward 50 copies of their credentials with a copy of their Code of Conduct Bureau to the Clerk of the House on or before Monday 24th July 2023.