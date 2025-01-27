Oyo Has Created Enabling Environment For Tech Firms To Thrive –Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde has stated that his government has done a number of things to create an enabling environment for technology-oriented companies and others to thrive in the state.

The governor stated this at the weekend while delivering a remark at the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) Summit 1.0 with the theme “The Rain of Transformation Is Upon Us: CEOs Arise,” held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking at the summit, which was attended by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Information Communication Technology, Mr Bayo Akande, said the government has undertaken several efforts towards making the state a conducive environment for technological innovations.

