Oyo Guber: Ajadi Unveils 17-Point Agenda

A governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has unveiled a comprehensive 17-point agenda outlining his policy direction ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Ajadi, who spoke on Sunday, described leadership as a “Relay race,” noting that his proposed administration would focus on continuity, consolidation and innovation, building on existing development initiatives while introducing fresh ideas aimed at strengthening public trust and delivering measurable impact under what he termed the “Omituntun 3.0” framework.

The PDP chieftain said his manifesto prioritises industrial growth, agricultural expansion, security enhancement, infrastructure development, youth empowerment and improved welfare for civil servants and pensioners, among other key sectors.

According to him, the agenda is designed to reposition Oyo State for sustainable economic growth, job creation and improved quality of life for residents, while deepening grassroots democracy and inclusive governance.

He added that his vision centres on proactive governance that anticipates challenges and leverages strategic partnerships, technology and policy stability to drive long-term development across the state.

Ajadi also pledged to strengthen public service delivery and ensure transparent, participatory governance that reflects the aspirations of the people of Oyo State.

He said, “If I become the governor of Oyo State, my approach will be guided by continuity, consolidation and innovation. Leadership is a relay race, and my commitment is to carry the baton forward, building on good works and introducing fresh ideas that deepen public trust and deliver measurable impact under the Omituntun 3.0 initiative.”

1. Continuity of progress and good governance: “I will strengthen existing development frameworks, promote policy stability and introduce innovative solutions where gaps exist.

“Governance is a continuum, and sustainable progress requires building on tested foundations rather than dismantling them.”

2. Industrial revolution and economic diversification: “To reduce overdependence on federal allocation, my administration will pursue a deliberate industrial revolution through Public-Private Partnerships.

“We will revive and expand industrial zones, attract local and foreign investors, and provide incentives such as tax holidays, infrastructure support and access to land. This will stimulate local production, job creation and economic resilience.”

3. Agricultural and food security: “We will reposition agriculture as a major economic driver by supporting farmers with inputs, mechanisation, credit facilities and market access.

“Large-scale farming of cassava, rice, cocoa, cotton, maize and other crops will be encouraged alongside agro-processing and export initiatives. Our goal is to make Oyo State food-secure within our first term.”

4. Rural development and strengthening local governments: “Rural development will be prioritised through road construction, ultramodern markets, water supply, electrification and improved healthcare services.”

5. Road infrastructure and transportation: “We will implement Operation ‘No Single Pothole’ on major and selected inner roads to ensure consistent maintenance across urban and rural areas.

“Strategic partnerships with construction firms will be explored for major industrial and border roads, including mutually beneficial tolling arrangements where necessary.”

Ajadi also pledged to develop a modern, safe and sustainable urban transport system through the introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles, smart buses equipped with GPS tracking, CCTV surveillance, collision-avoidance systems and cashless payment platforms.

6. Strengthening security architecture: “Security of lives and property remains fundamental. My administration will strengthen community policing, energise neighbourhood watch structures, deploy technology for crime monitoring and improve coordination among security agencies.”

7. Public utilities, water and waste management: “Public waterworks will be revitalised through proper funding, infrastructure maintenance and effective management.

“Waste management reforms will include modern legislation, private sector participation, recycling initiatives and strengthened environmental sanitation.”

8. Party unity and grassroots democracy

“Party unity, internal democracy and grassroots engagement will be strengthened. A united PDP is essential for peace, cohesion and collective progress.”

9. Education reform: Ajadi said education would be positioned as the backbone of development through free and compulsory basic education, teacher retraining, digital classrooms, technical and vocational education aligned with industry needs, university-industry partnerships and scholarship schemes for indigent students.

10. Youth, sports and entertainment development: “He pledged to invest in grassroots sports, build modern sports infrastructure, establish creative industry hubs and introduce talent-scouting programmes aimed at creating jobs and promoting Oyo talents globally.

11. Youth and women empowerment: “Youth and women empowerment will be central through skills acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship support, access to soft loans and funding for micro, small and medium enterprises.”

12. Healthcare reform: “Ajadi proposed universal health insurance coverage, upgrading of primary healthcare centres to operate round the clock, establishment of specialist hospitals and incentives to attract medical professionals.

13. Housing and urban development: “He said his administration would pursue affordable housing schemes, smart city planning, urban renewal programmes and mortgage partnerships to improve living standards.

14. Security reforms: “Ajadi emphasised technology-driven security, rapid response units, youth employment initiatives and improved welfare for security personnel to ensure safer communities.

15. Reliable and affordable electricity: “He pledged investment in independent power projects, renewable energy and modern distribution systems to guarantee stable electricity supply for homes, industries, schools and hospitals.

16. Fair wages and career progression for civil servants: “Ajadi assured regular salary payment, merit-based promotions and improved working conditions to sustain morale and institutional efficiency.

17. Pension reforms: “He promised to clear verified pension backlogs, introduce digital pension administration systems and expand healthcare support for retirees to ensure dignity after service.

Ajadi, however, pledges transparent, inclusive and participatory governance, saying he was ready to be held accountable by the people of Oyo State for the implementation of his electoral promises.