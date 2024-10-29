Oyo: Gridlock At Ariyo Bridge As Flood Impedes Vehicular Movement

Share

…Complete this road and save us from this agony, Residents cry to Makinde

Commuters including vehicles, Keke NAPEP, and Okada operators were on Tuesday night held in traffic at the Olunloyo area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital as a flood overflew the Ariyo Bridge, preventing vehicular passage.

As of 9.04 p.m., a very thick hold-up caused a very long queue as no one could dare drive into the flood. Many commuters from the Amuloko axis, as well as, those going to the Akanran axis were stuck with everybody fearful of driving or riding through the pool.

The stranded commuters and residents who have been in the queue since 8.00 p.m. have therefore been crying to Governor Seyi Makinde to expedite action on the construction and rehabilitation of the road to ease the periodic tension being caused whenever there are heavy downpours in the area.

Both sides of the express road were blocked as vehicles had to park while Okada riders with their passengers also had to park. It is standing still presently.

It should be recalled that the state government had embarked on a reconstruction of the road since 2023, laying the asphalt on the dual carriageway, but work had stopped on it close to Ariyo Bridge which has been marked for demolition and reconstruction. The bridge is too low such that anytime rain falls, it easily overflows it, thus, blocking passage.

The government recently widened the stream around the bridge to allow for the free flow of water. In spite of this effort following the warning from NEMA, the flood still overflows the bridge.

