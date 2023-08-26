Oyo Govt’ll Ensure Completion Of Challenge-Odo-Ona Road In 3 Months – Sangodoyin

The Oyo State Government has said that the 12.5 km Challenge-Odo-Ona road currently under construction would likely be completed in the next three months.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin who stated this while inspecting some ongoing projects in Ibadan, described the road as not only critical to the economy of the locality, but that of the state as a whole.

The Commissioner noted that he was impressed with the level of work done so far by the contractor, adding that the contractor is finalizing some of the pavements, laying of asphalt, and drainage.

According to him, the inspection is in the Oyo State Government’s determination to complete all projects awarded in the first term of the present administration.

Other projects inspected include the 110 Km Circular Road; the Led Gantry construction site of the Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo Airport Road and the Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo Monumental Park.

The Commissioner explained that the administration is out to check the progress of the projects and determine timelines for the completion.

He said, “We just commenced the Omituntun 2.0 project inspection, and we are starting with the Ibadan zone. We are now at Challenge-Odo-Ona road which is a 12.5 Kilometer road and what we want to check is simply the progress on the project and the timelines for the outstanding works, which will determine the possible date for the completion, and thereafter His Excellency will decide on the commissioning”.

“As you can see, the progress is extensive and we are finalizing some of the pavements, laying of asphalt, and the drainage is almost done. We believe that before the end of November 2023, the project should have been fully completed.

“The measurement of satisfaction is the commitment of the contractor to the work, the value of work done so far and the quality of work done. As for me, they have satisfied the requirements and it is commendable.

“The work done so far is about 64 percent. If all of us work together, we should be able to complete the work by November.”

Speaking on the circular road, the Commissioner made it known that the bridges and the interchanges of the South-East segment which is 32 Kilometers will be completed by December 2023.

He stressed that after its completion the road will eradicate traffic congestion in the metropolitan city, improve the State’s economy, and create connectivity between different regions.

Professor Sangodoyin also stated that the construction of the Led Gantry along the Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo Airport Road will be completed by the end of September, while the Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo Monumental Park will be ready on or before November 2023.