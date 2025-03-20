Oyo Govt Withdraws Charges Against Naomi, Others

Share

The Oyo State Government has officially dropped the criminal charges against the former wife of the Ooni of Ife; Naomi Silekunola, the owner of Agidigbo FM; Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat and Abdullahi Fasasi, the principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan.

New Telegraph reports that the charges were initially slammed on the trio following the tragic stampede in December that resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children during a children’s festive party.

In a viral video, the defendants were visibly relieved, smiling and exchanging pleasantries after the trial on Thursday, signalling their release from the charges.

Oyo State’s Attorney General, Abiodun Aikomo, confirmed the decision after the court session, speaking to the media.

Aikomo said: “It was an unfortunate incident that led to the death of many. And you see, in law, whenever death occurs and the circumstances are not natural, the law will take its course. So the state responded by filing charges against the persons implicated in the investigation.

“In the course of doing that, we actually wanted to prosecute but the affected persons showed empathy. They showed compassion. And as far as human beings can do, they try to persuade the feelings of the affected parties.

“And the circumstance, we felt, the essence of prosecution is not to kill people or persecute them. It is in the interest of justice to discontinue these charges, and that is what happened today.”

This decision follows a lengthy legal process. Prior to this, the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan had granted bail to Naomi, Hamzat, and Fasasi. Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin delivered the ruling after the defendants had presented their bail applications.

Naomi was granted bail of N10 million with two sureties, while Hamzat and Fasasi were also granted bail on similar terms. The court also ordered that the suspects deposit their passports with the court and restricted them from giving interviews, limiting their public engagements.

The case began after the devastating stampede during a children’s event at Islamic High School, Bashorun, in December 2024, where dozens of young children lost their lives in a chaotic rush. The public and the victims’ families were left heartbroken by the tragic event, one of the most harrowing incidents in recent memory in Oyo State.

The prosecution team, led by the Attorney General of Oyo State, had initially opposed granting bail to the defendants, highlighting the seriousness of the charges and the need for justice for the victims. However, the defence team argued that the accused had cooperated with the investigation and did not pose a flight risk.

Governor Makinde had previously insisted that those responsible for the stampede must face trial but also expressed openness to granting bail during the proceedings.

