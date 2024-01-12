Oyo Govt Warns Residents Against Fake Recruitment

The Oyo State Government on Friday issued a stern warning to the public about dishonest people trying to deceive them with fake recruitment.

The state government through Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade gave the warning in reaction to the news reports alleging that it has begun selling application forms for employment of medical workers into the State service.

Describing the information on social media as fake, Oyelade stated that anytime it wished to begin hiring, notice would be sent out through formal government channels.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It has come to the attention of the State Government that some unscrupulous elements are peddling false information on purported sales of application forms for employment of Medical Personnel into the State service.

“The Oyo State Government hereby wishes to categorically state that there are currently no sales of such forms as the process for eventual recruitment is still ongoing.

“This is to implore the general public to disregard the false information on ongoing recruitment of the Medical Personnel.”