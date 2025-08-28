Oyo Govt Warns New JPs Against Interfering In Criminal Cases

The Oyo State Government has cautioned newly appointed Justices of the Peace (JPs) to remain impartial in settling minor disputes within their communities and avoid interfering in criminal matters beyond their jurisdiction.

The warning was issued by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Ayodeji Abiodun Aikomo, during a two-day screening exercise for over 300 applicants for the honorary JP title. The exercise was held at the Ministry of Justice Conference Room, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Hon. Aikomo stressed that the JP title is not for prestige but a call to serve with integrity, fairness, and confidentiality. “Uphold integrity, act without bias, maintain confidentiality, and serve with fairness. Do not take sides in disputes, do not exploit the position for personal gain, and do not interfere in criminal cases beyond your jurisdiction,” he cautioned.

He explained that JPs play a critical role in promoting grassroots justice, mediating minor civil disputes, and supporting legal processes by witnessing affidavits and other documents.

In her welcome address, the Director of the Citizens Mediation Centre, Mrs. Adeola Ige Adeleke, urged applicants to study the Justice of the Peace manuals to better understand their roles. The Director of Administration and Supplies, Mrs. Fatimo Yusuf, also emphasized that the position is fundamentally about “making peace, building harmony, and supporting justice based on truth.”

The screening panel, made up of senior officials from the Ministry of Justice and related agencies, assessed applicants based on integrity, community service, and knowledge of JP duties.

The exercise underscores the Oyo State Government’s commitment to deepening access to justice at the grassroots level. Successful candidates will be formally conferred with the honorary JP title after due diligence is completed.