Oyo Govt Vows To Take Over Abandoned Building

The Oyo State Government on Wednesday announced its plan to take over the abandoned structures in the state due to criminals using the areas as hideouts to perpetrate evil activities.

The State government through the Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey, and Urban Development William Akin-Funmilayo made the the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to Akin-Funmilayo, the hotel has been abandoned for more than a decade,

He declared that owners of such buildings who fail to take the necessary action should be prepared to surrender them to the state while lamenting the regularity with which criminals and thugs have been using abandoned buildings as hideouts.

“The government got information from the public and security agencies that the structure had been constituting a security threat to the environment, as criminals and hoodlums usually hid there.

“They go on the streets to snatch telephones, bags, and other valuables from passersby. In addition, it has become a home for illicit drug users, who trade in illicit drugs as well as smoke different kinds of things.

“We are here to confirm what we heard and what we have seen, and this place has been abandoned for the past 10 to 13 years. We are here to ensure the safety of the people living in this environment.

“So, we have seen for ourselves that this is a completely abandoned building. The government will work within the ambit of the law to take possession of the building to stop what is constituting a threat,” he said.