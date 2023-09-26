Oyo Govt Urges Youths To Embrace Agriculture

The Oyo State government has urged youths in the state to engage in agriculture, saying it is time to leverage its partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this call over the weekend at the Oyo State -IITA Youth Agribusiness Park Centre, Awe during a familiarization visit.

According to a release



Ministry of Information and Orientation, Olaleye said most of the facilities provided by the government to encourage agriculture are relatively under-utilised, as most young people find agriculture practice unattractive.

The Commissioner added that the collaboration with IITA will enhance new innovations in the agricultural sector of the State, boost Nigeria’s economy and ensure food security.

Speaking further, Barr. Olaleye said that the project will engage and equip youths and make them self-employed farmers.

Olasunkanmi further said that the project is committed to revamping the agricultural sector in the state in collaboration with IITA.

Olasunkanmi said the present government in the state has put some opportunities in place to train youths on the new innovations in agriculture, saying the old method of farming is obsolete.

The Commissioner explained that modern agriculture requires training, promising that the government would intensify efforts in creating awareness to the general public on the need to embrace the innovative idea.

According to him, the Oyo State- IITA Youths Agribusiness Park Centre, Awe was created to train and retrain young adults on the current innovation in agriculture.

He therefore commended IITA, noting that the Institute brought new innovation in agriculture nearer to the people.

Olasunkanmi said Agriculture is essential and it plays a vital role in the development of our country. This is the way to go if we are serious and genuine in the quest to stimulate our economy.

The Commissioner alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Christianah Abioye and the Management Staff equally visited the meat shop at Bodija International Market and the ongoing construction of Silo, at Awe respectively.