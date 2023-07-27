Oyo Govt., UNICEF Relaunch SOMTEC On Women, Children’s Wellbeing

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has kick-started the Oyo State Social Mobilization Technical Committee in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to Mr Rotimi Babalola, Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information and Orientation, in a press release made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Committee, which was relaunched on Thursday at the Ministry of Information and Orientation, Secretariat, Ibadan, had been abandoned since 2018.

During the relaunch in his office, the new Commissioner who was the immediate past Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, BCOS, Ibadan said the Ministry will work with relevant agencies to undertake effective public awareness.

He said the Ministry will ensure proper orientation of households on the need for disease prevention among children and women in some affected communities in Oyo State.

Prince Oyelade said the Ministry of Information and Orientation will intervene in the progress of children’s well-being in the state, in conjunction with other ministries, departments, and agencies.

The relaunch, which was attended by the UNICEF Social Behavioural Change Specialist and other stakeholders from Media Houses, and MDAs agreed to meet quarterly.

Oyelade stressed that “We will co-operate with you and ensure everything within the purview of our job is done with utmost zeal”.

Speaking, the UNICEF Social Behavioural Change Specialist, Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, said the quarterly meeting will ensure attitudinal change for results among parents and caregivers for a healthier Oyo State.

She urged MDAs and relevant stakeholders to work with UNICEF and the Ministry of Information and Orientation on achieving this new zest.

Earlier, Prince Dotun Oyelade met with the management team of the Ministry, led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, Dr Taiwo Ladipo.

The Permanent Secretary noted that Prince Oyelade has the requisite expertise, integrity, courage, and experience to oversee the affairs of the Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation.