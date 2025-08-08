Oyo Govt, UNICEF Convene Community Stakeholders Meeting

The Oyo State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), convened a strategic capacity-building workshop with stakeholders from the South-West states and Edo State, aimed at strengthening community engagement and promoting Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP).

The two-day workshop held at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, brought together government officials, civil society organisations, community leaders and development partners to prioritise inclusion and feedback from communities while advancing the rights of children.

In his opening remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation, Mr. Rotimi Babalola, commended UNICEF for its continuous support and described the organisation as a long-standing development partner.

He praised UNICEF’s effort in programming for inclusion through the Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) initiative, which targets critical challenges affecting marginalised and underserved populations, as if this population is not planned and programmed for, vulnerability among children and women would increase. Hence, this initiative is both timely and important,” Babalola said.

He encouraged participants not to treat the orientation as routine but as a call to prioritise inclusion as they return to their states and organisations with a renewed sense of duty.

“As representatives of our various MDAs and community groups, we must take this knowledge back home and advocate for better care and inclusion for women and children. It is a sacrifice we must make for a better society,” he added.

He also urged participants to build cross-state networks and collaborate to address the challenges confronting their communities.

Speaking on Social Behaviour Change and the Shift, UNICEF Social Behaviour Change Specialist, Lagos field office, Mrs. Aderonke Akinola-Akinwole, described SBC as a people-focused approach that uses community insights and data to understand problems and design effective, relevant solutions.

“Social and Behaviour Change empowers people to take action and make positive changes in their lives. It’s not just about communication; it’s about involving communities in the process so that they can take ownership of their development,” she said.

Mrs. Akinola-Akinwole urged participants to adopt SBC strategies to advance the rights of children in their states, noting that lasting progress happens when communities are actively involved as drivers of change.

In her presentation titled Overview of Accountability to Affected Populations, UNICEF SBC Specialist, Abuja, Ms. Amina Bala, explained that Accountability to Affected Populations is about ensuring the voices and needs of vulnerable groups are central to every intervention.

“AAP is not just about providing services, it’s about listening to communities, responding to their concerns, and ensuring they play a role in decisions that affect them,” she said.

She noted that when communities are empowered to provide feedback, it builds trust, improves service delivery, and ensures that programmes are truly responsive to their needs.

Mrs. Amina called on stakeholders to integrate AAP into state policies and programmes, and to establish systems that enable communities to raise questions, file complaints, and contribute to shaping interventions.

The workshop is expected to assist participating states in developing strategies that strengthen accountability, increase community involvement, and enhance support for children, women, and other vulnerable groups.