Oyo Govt To Upgrade 66 PHCs For Better Healthcare Delivery

The Oyo State Government has announced plans to upgrade 66 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the state, with at least two facilities in each of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs) set for revitalization.

Addressing a critical stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, held at SDM Tavern Hotels and Suites in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, emphasized that the revitalization of PHC’s is a fundamental step in improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

According to a release signed by Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, the initiative would ensure the provision of essential amenities needed for effective primary healthcare services.

“Primary Healthcare Centers serve as the first point of contact for medical care, making their efficiency crucial to the overall healthcare system.

“The government cannot do it alone; community involvement is key to sustaining these facilities.

“We urge stakeholders to take ownership and support this initiative for long-term success,” she stated.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of First Health Dynamic Synergy International Limited, Temitope Alonge, explained that three key criteria were used in selecting the PHCs for upgrade in each LGA.

The first criterion is the patient load. The two PHCs serving the largest population in each LGA were prioritized.

The second criteria is category 2 or 3 PHCs, while the third criterion is for facilities with an existing borehole and an alternative power source.

He noted that the project will involve both infrastructural improvements and provision of medical equipment such as installation of a 10KVA solar inverter system and boreholes to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply.

The medical equipment supply of essential medical devices will include autoclave machines with gas cylinders, among others.

The upgrade will also include the implementation of a Drug Revolving Fund to ensure a steady supply of essential medicines. Security enhancement of the facilities will also be included in the upgrade.

Alonge urged Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and PHC Coordinators to take responsibility for the facilities, stressing that they belong to the communities rather than the Primary Healthcare Board.

He emphasized that a shift in mindset towards ownership and accountability would be crucial in maintaining improved centers.

He added that the same meeting would be replicated in other zones across the state for the WDC Chairmen and PHC Coordinators.

The Health care center upgrade stakeholders’ meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 4th March, and to end on Thursday, 6th March 2025.

The 3-day meeting will also focus on Sustainable Drug Revolving Funds, Security of the Primary Health Care Centers, Funding of Primary Health Care Services, Infection Control, Health and Safety in the PHCS, Nursing Process and Nursing Presence in the PHCS,

Documentation and Health Records, Electronic Medical Record System, Point of Care Testing (POCT) for Malaria, Hepatitis, HIV/Syphilis, Typhoid, etc., Handling Haemoglobinometers and Glucometers, Medication Dispensing and Autoclaving and Sterilization Techniques.

