Oyo Gov’t To Conduct Computer-Based Exam For 15,000 Candidates

…Says CBT Test Holds In Two Centres

Oyo State Government has said about fifteen thousand candidates will sit for its forthcoming Computer-based test for recruitment into different cadres in the civil service.

The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alh. Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe disclosed this on Friday in Ibadan at his office.

According to him, the examination will hold from Monday, November 25, 2024, to Thursday, November 28, 2024.

He noted that the approval was given by Governor Seyi Makinde for about Nine Hundred (900) Officers to be recruited into over 60 Cadres across MDAs in the Mainstream of the Civil Service.

Speaking further, the Chairman said out of Twenty-Two Thousand, Two Hundred Thirty-Five (22,235) applications received by the Commission, Fifteen thousand were qualified to sit for the CBT.

Aderibigbe said the recruitment is unprecedented in the history of Oyo State, as there has never been a time in the last two decades when such recruitment was done, as it has always been on a cadre basis.

“For instance, the present administration had recruited 60 Environmental Health personnel in 2020, 692 Education Officers, and 30 state Counsel in the same year, while 19 officers were recently recruited for the Ministry of Lands.”

“As for the ongoing process, 22,235 applications were successfully submitted into the State government job portal out of which roughly 15,000 which is about 67% were qualified for recruitment into the cadres for which they have applied in line with the scheme of service and the parameters stated in our Tribune advertisement of 7th October, 2024”, he said.

Consequently, Alh. Aderibigbe said similar cadres have been grouped to sit at the same centre, stressing that applicants have been divided into two groups of examining for competence.

Those seeking employment as Education Officers, Environmental Health personnel, Social Welfare and Youth will sit CBT at the Arch. Bamidele Samson CBT Center, Opposite UCH, on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th November, while others will sit for theirs at the Distance Learning CBT Center, Ajibode, Ibadan, on Thursday, 28th November, 2024.

He said invites are already being sent to successful applicants, advising applicants yet to get an invite, to visit the Oyo State Government portal and refresh if qualified by all the parameters stated in our publication.

Aderibigbe advised applicants to come to the examination centre at the indicated time on their individual invitation Slips, with printed copies of their application form and invitation Slips.

While thanking Governor Seyi Makinde for the very rare opportunity to lift many youth out of poverty to prosperity with the employment of thousands, Aderibigbe appealed to applicants to be good ambassadors of the State.

