Oyo Gov’t To Boost Economy With Adire

The Oyo State Government has pledged to boost the State’s economy through the promotion of the Adire industry, announcing tahat all is set for the maiden Adire Expo in Ibadan.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ibadan.

He said the highly anticipated cultural event will take place on June 20, 2025, at the Cultural Centre in Ibadan.

The carnival will be organized in collaboration with Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi, Founder of Adire Odua and Bizrait Exhibitions.

Olatunbosun noted that the partnership reflects the Seyi Makinde-led administration’s commitment to promoting cultural tourism and supporting heritage industries across the state.

“The Adire Carnival is not just a celebration, but a strategic initiative to showcase Oyo State’s cultural richness and craftsmanship to a global audience,” he said.

The Commissioner also highlighted ongoing government efforts to provide a conducive environment for the creative economy to thrive, particularly traditional industries such as iron pot manufacturing in Saki and black soap production statewide, aimed at reviving indigenous crafts.

Central to the carnival’s success is the contribution of Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, who has been a long-time advocate for the promotion of Adire textiles.

Speaking at the meeting, Olori Aderonke emphasized the cultural and economic significance of Adire, describing it as a symbol of Yoruba heritage that has evolved into a thriving enterprise.

“Adire is not just a fabric; it is our history woven into art,” she said, adding that with the support of the Oyo State Government, an Adire Skills Centre would be established in Ibadan. She also revealed that she had already trained over 1,000 people free of charge since 2021.

Also speaking, a stakeholder, Mr. Ola Ore, pledged to deliver a world-class carnival that would not only celebrate the artistry of Adire but also drive economic empowerment.

“The Adire Expo Ibadan 2025 Carnival will provide a platform for local artisans, designers, and entrepreneurs to promote their craft and grow their brands,” Mr. Ore explained.

He added that the carnival is expected to attract tourists from within Nigeria and abroad, featuring a vibrant lineup of cultural displays, fashion shows, and exhibitions.

