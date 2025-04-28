Oyo Govt To Boost Economy With Adire

Share

The Oyo State Government has promised to boost the state’s economy through the promotion of Adire industry, saying all is set for the maiden Adire Expo in Ibadan.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, stated this at a stakeholder’s meeting in Ibadan. He said the highly anticipated cultural event will hold on June 20, 2025, at the Cultural Centre in Ibadan.

He also revealed that the carnival will be organized in collaboration with Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi, the Founder of Adire Odua and Bizrait Exhibitions.

He said the partnership reflects the Seyi Makindeled administration’s commitment to promoting cultural tourism and supporting heritage industries across the state.

“The Adire Carnival is not just a celebration, but a strategic initiative to showcase Oyo State’s cultural richness and craftsmanship to a global audience”, the commissioner said.

Olatubosun further highlighted ongoing government efforts in providing a conducive environment for creative economy to thrive in the state especially traditional industries.

Share