Oyo Govt. Tells Ex-political Appointees To Return Official Vehicles

Oyo State Government has directed all political appointees in the first tenure of Governor Seyi Makinde to return all official vehicles allocated to them on or before Friday next week. The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju disclosed this in a press release made available to journalists on Friday, saying the directive was contained in a circular letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo.

According to circular, those exempted include the governor, his deputy, Speaker and members of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of the State, Judges, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Accountant-General, Auditors-General and the state’s.

The circular added that the second category of per- sons exempted from the directive are those that were gifted vehicles at the discretion of the governor, not- ing that officials who have documentary evidence to substantiate the claim of having been gifted official vehicles should present the evidence to schedule officers at their MDAs.

The circular enjoined those still in possession of official vehicles without due authorisation to return them on or before Friday, 25th August, 2023.

It added: “Schedule officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State Public/Civil Service are mandated to recover official vehicles that have been taken away without due authorisation, if not returned on or before Friday, 25th August, 2023.”