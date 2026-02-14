Oyo Gov’t Takes Campaign Against HIV, Malaria, TB To Ajegunle Market

The Oyo State Government, through the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), has conducted an integrated outreach programme at Ajegunle Market in Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo Town.

The outreach, which featured free HIV testing, malaria testing and tuberculosis (TB) screening for traders and residents, was part of efforts to scale up health interventions at the grassroots and strengthen disease prevention.

Speaking during the exercise, the Coordinating Director of OYSACA, Dr Wale Falana, explained that the programme was designed to bring critical health interventions closer to the people, particularly traders and residents who may have limited time or access to conventional health facilities.

He noted that the outreach featured free HIV testing, malaria testing, and tuberculosis screening, alongside the provision of prescribed medications for those requiring immediate care.

According to him, any individual who tests positive for HIV will be promptly linked to designated treatment centres for further management and support.

Dr Falana emphasised that knowing one’s health status, especially HIV status, remains a crucial step in prevention and effective management.

He encouraged members of the public to embrace regular testing and adopt responsible health practices, including avoiding unprotected sexual activities, refraining from sharing sharp objects, and steering clear of other behaviours that increase the risk of infection.

The Coordinating Director also expressed appreciation to the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for creating an enabling environment for the implementation of impactful health interventions across the state.

“When we talk about HIV response, it involves three critical stakeholders: the citizens, the government, and the health workers. As health workers, we are committed to delivering quality services, and we acknowledge the Government’s unwavering support in ensuring that these interventions reach the grassroots,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Atiba Local Government, Hon. Wahab Waliu Adetunji, represented by the Supervisory Councillor for Health, Hon. Salau Musa, commended Governor Makinde for prioritising the health and well-being of residents.

He described the outreach as timely and beneficial, particularly for vulnerable members of the community who may not be able to afford medical services.

Similarly, the Babaloja of Ajegunle Market, Mr Rasak Oyelayo, and the Iyaloja, Alhaja Fasilatu Motunrayo, lauded the Agency for bringing the integrated health campaign directly to the market.

They noted that the initiative would significantly benefit traders and the wider community, especially those facing financial constraints in accessing healthcare services.

The outreach underscores OYSACA’s continued resolve to scale up community-based interventions, promote early detection, and ensure that residents of the State have equitable access to preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services.