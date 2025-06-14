Oyo Govt Sues For Calm In Igbeti Over Residents Rock Weathering Incident

Share

irector-General of the Oyo State Solid Min-eral Development Agency, Mr. Abiodun Oni, has sued for calm by res-idents of Igbeti over rock weathering incidence that occurred in the community recently.

This is coming just as the agency warned that the state government will continue to be stern against illegal miners and individ-uals putting the lives of residents at risk through different activities that can degrade the environment.

Oni reiterated the state government’s position that there is no cause for alarm, noting, however, that resi-dents should not carry out activities near the rock until they are informed it is safe to do so. He added that the state government has been on top of the situation, as it has been coordinating the local authorities including the local government and the traditional institution on necessary actions.

Oni said: “From what we have seen, the rock was subjected to extreme heat and made a weak part of the rock come down. To the glory of God, we don’t have any casualty and this is one of the reasons why the governor sent us here to calm nerves down.

“We have reassured the people of the community that there is no danger but they should steer clear of the rock. This is because there may be a recurrence. This thing is better attend-ed to by the local authori-ties that we have advised from the state. I have been in touch with the elected council chairman and the king of the town. We have also advised the people to stay away as much as they can.

“As I said, it is still more like an active system and we don’t want anybody to get hurt. So, I want to implore the people of the community and the farm-ers farming close to the rock to stay away for now.”

Also speaking, the vice chairman, Olorunsogo Local Government, who spoke on behalf of the chairman, Hon. Kazeem Olayanju, said the council had taken several actions, including working with the traditional institution to disseminate information to residents on the incident and why they should stay away from the rock.

He added that the gov-ernment is also working on erecting a barricade to pre-vent people from the axis.

Share