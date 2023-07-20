Oyo Govt Seals Up Five Private Health Facilities Over Sub-Standard Practice

Oyo State Government on Thursday sealed five private health facilities in Ibadan, as part of measures towards curbing quaks, non-compliance with regulatory standards, and protecting the health and well-being of residents of the state.

The sealing order was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Rotimi Babalola, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday.

The facilities were also found guilty of employing unqualified and unlicensed doctors, commonly referred to as quack doctors.

Speaking during an inspection recently at Olodo and Moniya axis of Ibadan, the Director for Secondary Health Care and Training, Dr Wale Falana, stated that the action became necessary after extensive monitoring and evaluation of hospital facilities was carried out within the state.

“The inspection revealed alarming evidence of malpractice, misdiagnoses and inappropriate treatments being administered to unsuspected patients”, adding that “the five health care facilities sealed were found to be lacking in terms of equipment, personnel, and compliance with standard medical regulations.

“Also, some hospitals were staffed with unqualified personnel who were practising medicine without the required qualifications and license”.

Expressing deep concern and warning hospitals not to compromise on the quality of healthcare offered to patients, Dr Falana stressed that the facilities would remain shut until they meet the requirements and standards set by the regulatory bodies.

“This administration underscores its commitment to ensuring that health care services in the Oyo State adhere to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.

“The government of the day, distinguished health as one of the cardinal programmes, consequently, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, takes the health of the people as essential, which is the reason behind the Omititun Free Health Mission held quarterly throughout the state.”

“We will not tolerate any compromise in medical standards that could put lives at risk. Our action in closing these hospitals demonstrates our commitment to maintaining quality healthcare delivery within our state”, he said.