July 30, 2025
Oyo Govt Seals Up 15 Veterinary Outlets, Confiscates Goods

The Oyo State Government has sealed 15 veterinary outlets and confiscated goods worth millions of naira from some operators for violating provisions of the Oyo State Private Veterinary Premises and Veterinary Establishment (Regulation) Law, 2017.

The enforcement exercise, carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, followed routine inspections within Ibadan metropolis and revealed that the affected outlets were operating without the mandatory registration of their veterinary premises, in clear violation of the law.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who spoke through the Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Olaoye Olakunle, said the action was aimed at protecting animal health, ensuring food safety, and safeguarding public health.

