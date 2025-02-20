Oyo Govt Seals Industrial Facility, Lounge In Ibadan

Share

…Declares State of Emergency In Markets, Public Places

The Oyo State Government has sealed an industrial facility over its incessant violation and noncompliance to Environmental regulations.

According to a press release signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made available to New Telegraph, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbojubola, gave the directive for the sealing of the facility, on the heels of several complaints and petitions received on the health Hazzard incurred by the residents around the facility.

Reports revealed that the unhealthy fumes, emitted from Fountain Manufacturing Company Ltd, located in Oluyole, Ibadan, have caused great uproar in the area.

The Ministry had for years wadded into the matter, for amicable mediation among residents, but the facility owner had invariably failed to either respond or comply with government directives on the matter and obey the State environmental laws.

Likewise, the Ministry sealed a popular lounge along Akala Express, Casta De Lounge, for dumping its waste on the highway median.

The Ministry also revealed that after necessary investigations, the lounge refused to patronize the government-assigned waste collectors and is culpable of several environmental offences.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has declared a state of emergency on inappropriate waste disposal, in all markets and public places.

The Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Architect Abdulmojeed Olawale Mogbojubola, made this known, during a scheduled meeting with heads of markets across the State in the Ministry’s Conference room.

The Honourable Commissioner stated that the government had commenced the distribution of skip bins, to major markets in the State, affirming that the waste disposal containers would put an end to the era of indiscriminate refuse dumping on road medians and unauthorized places.

He assured that the skip bins would be evenly distributed across all markets and public places.

Mogbonjubola however charged the market executives, the “Baba and Iya Lojas” to ensure proactiveness and cleanliness in the markets, to avoid preventable cases of market closure.

While narrating the efforts of the Ministry at promptly evacuating wastes, which he personally supervised, Mogbonjubola reiterated the commitment of the government to end indiscriminate refuse dumps in all markets and public places.

Share

Please follow and like us: