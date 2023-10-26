Oyo Govt Seals Illegal Private School Over Registration Non-Compliance

In its efforts to sanitize the education sector in the state, the Oyo Government on Thursday ordered the immediate closure of Gokbeth International Nursery and Primary School, Ijaye, over non-compliance with registration procedures.

The action followed the decision of the government to monitor the private nursery, primary and secondary schools, and Continuing Education Centers operating in the state.

After ordering the closure of the school, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Mr.Olusanjo Adeniyi, directed the Local Inspector Officer of the Akinyele Local Government to report immediately to his Office.

The Commissioner, while sealing off the private school, admonished proprietors of private schools to always do what is necessary in their quests to establish schools. He urged them not to wait until the government wields the `big stick’’ before registering and paying all necessary dues and levies.

The Commissioner, therefore, affirmed the state government’s commitment to ensure due process is followed in all its affairs, saying: “The exercise is basically to root out all unapproved private schools that are operating without the authorization of the ministry.

“All the unauthorized schools will be closed down because they cannot operate without approval authorisation,’’ he said while chiding the owner of the private schools for putting the lives of the students at risk.

Also speaking during the exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusanjo Adeniyi, said the exercise became necessary following the discovery that most of the schools were operating without authorization of the ministry, adding that any school shut down would remain shut until necessary regularization was carried out.