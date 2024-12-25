Share

The Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has officially commenced uninterrupted power supply at the state Secretariat in Ibadan which is in fulfilment to achieve energy independence for the state.

The milestone was achieved following the activation of the 11-megawatt Ibadan Hybrid Power Project, inaugurated earlier in December 2024.

This significant development was announced on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in a statement released in Ibadan.

Oyelade disclosed that the state Secretariat and its surrounding facilities, including ministries, departments, agencies, the secretariat clinic, the State House of Assembly, and the Governor’s Office, are now enjoying uninterrupted power supply.

The project’s first phase, a 5-megawatt integrated power plant, combines solar energy with natural gas to deliver a reliable and sustainable energy source.

“The hybrid power project, commissioned by the governor earlier this month, is now operational,” Oyelade stated.

Oyelade also announced plans for the project’s second phase, which will extend uninterrupted power supply to other critical facilities across Ibadan.

These include selected schools, Adeoyo and Ring Road Hospitals, the High Court complex, and Adamasingba Stadium, enhancing service delivery in essential sectors.

The Ibadan Hybrid Power Project was executed through a partnership between the Oyo State Government’s Ministry of Energy and a private energy conglomerate under a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) model.

This approach shows the Makinde administration’s commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships to drive sustainable development.

The uninterrupted power supply marks a new era of efficiency and productivity at the Secretariat, as Oyo State positions itself as a leader in renewable and hybrid energy adoption in Nigeria.

