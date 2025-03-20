Oyo Gov’t Reviews Entry Grade Level For Nurses

Share

The Oyo State Civil Service Commission has implemented a review of Entry Grade Level for University graduate nurses within the Civil service.

According to Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a release made available to New Telegraph, this was disclosed on Wednesday by the Provost, Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Ibadan, Dr Gbonjubola Owolabi, during a meeting with 21 Nursing Tutors, whose entry Grade levels were reviewed to GL10 from GL08.

Dr Owolabi charged Nursing Tutors of the institution to be diligent in their duties and imbibe integrity and quality.

Recall that the National Council of Establishment (NCE) in its 43rd meeting in 2022, approved that University graduate nurses should be reviewed to grade level 10.

The provost said, “The institution is out to train nursing and health practitioners and churn out quality manpower who can function effectively in community, primary, secondary, tertiary, and industrial health settings.

“I urge you to key into this vision, even as the present administration will not deprive you of your rights.”

Dr. Owolabi, who said that the Oyo State government placed priority on integrity and quality, disclosed that “the institution has received necessary accreditations from the regulatory bodies for some courses.”

She lauded Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for approving the promotion of the 21 Nursing Tutors, saying such a gesture should be reciprocated with dedication to service.

In her vote of thanks, a Nursing Tutor, Mrs. Abiola Elizabeth, lauded the management of the institution, saying the approval from the civil service had further accentuated the priority placed on the health sector by Oyo State government.

