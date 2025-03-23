Oyo Gov’t Restates Commitment To Accessible Clean Water

Share

The Oyo State Government, through the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), has joined the global community in marking World Water Day, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring sustainable access to clean and safe drinking water for its citizens.

World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to raise awareness about the global water crisis and the millions of people who lack access to safe drinking water.

The day emphasizes the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chairman of RUWASSA, Babalola Afobaje, noted the significance of this year’s theme, “Glacier Preservation,” emphasizing the urgent need to protect glaciers.

He highlighted the critical role glaciers play in regulating the global water cycle, supporting biodiversity, and sustaining human livelihoods.

Afobaje described glaciers as one of the most visible indicators of climate change, warning that their rapid melting signals an alarming rise in global temperatures and poses imminent environmental dangers.

Citing data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), he noted that glaciers store nearly 70% of the world’s freshwater supply, making their loss a severe threat to water security, food production, and ecosystem stability.

Although Nigeria does not have glaciers, Afobaje stressed that their melting has far-reaching consequences, including rising sea levels, coastal flooding, extreme weather events, and freshwater shortages.

He pointed out that climate-induced temperature increases are already affecting Nigeria’s agriculture, water availability, and disaster resilience.

Afobaje acknowledged the vital role of water in public health, environmental sustainability, and economic development, emphasizing that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration has prioritized investments in water infrastructure and resource management since assuming office in 2019.

He assured that the Oyo State Government will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to expand access to potable water, enhance climate-resilient infrastructure, and strengthen policies that guarantee a water-secure future for Oyo State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

