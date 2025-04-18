Oyo Gov’t Reopens Psychiatric Unit At State Hospital

Share

The Oyo State government has officially reopened the psychiatric unit of the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, after months of closure.

Speaking on Friday, Akin Fagbemi, Chairman of the Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board, said that the psychiatric unit has been strategically designed to cater to the specialized needs of mental health patients.

According to a press release signed by ‘Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Fagbemi emphasized that the government will ensure the activities at the unit align with international best practices for psychiatric rehabilitation.

Fagbemi urged residents to regularly monitor their mental health to prevent mental illnesses or depression.

He encouraged members of the public to visit the Ring Road State Hospital, as it is the only hospital in the state with a psychiatric unit.

Shina Fakunle, Consultant Psychiatrist at the Ring Road State Hospital, underscored the importance of prioritizing mental health.

He advised the youth to avoid drug abuse and other societal vices, as many of the patients at the hospital are victims of such issues.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Hospitals’ Management Board (OYSHMB) has introduced new aprons for Apex Nurses and scrubs for other nurses in the state health sector to enhance recognition.

Fagbemi described the initiative as the beginning of a new era for the secondary healthcare sector in the State.

Fagbemi commended Governor Oluseyi Makinde for his unwavering efforts in improving the health sector, such as recruiting health workers across various cadres, approving uniform allowances for nurses, ensuring prompt salary payments, and awarding a thirteen-month bonus to all state workers.

He praised the governor for his commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the people of Oyo State.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the board, Anifat Ibraheem, praised the State government for its continued support of basic healthcare services under the Omi-Tuntun 2.0 initiative.

