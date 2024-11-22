Oyo Gov’t Releases List Of Qualified TESCOM Applicants

Share

The Oyo State Government has released the first batch of qualified applicants who participated in the Oyo State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM’s 2024 recruitment exercise.

According to a release signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, made available New Telegraph, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Alhaji Lawal Haroon, made this known in Ibadan.

He said Governor Seyi Makinde has given directives that the names of the newly appointed teachers and non-teaching staff be released.

Alhaji Haroon added that all candidates should endeavour to check the government’s portal on tescom.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng as of Monday 25th of November, 2024.

He urged the public to disregard any fake list circulating, adding that the authentic list would be on the state portal as of Monday.

He further said that all hands are on deck to ensure that appointments are prepared and delivered based on merit.

Share

Please follow and like us: