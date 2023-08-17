Oyo Govt Presents Refrigerated Meat Vans To Butchers

The Oyo State Government has presented refrigerated meat vans to butchers at Amosun Abattoir Market, to prevent the outbreak of disease in the state.

Presenting the van at the State Secretariat, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye stated that conveying meat with open vans and trucks is dangerous to consumers as conveying meat in such a manner can be easily contaminated, causing diseases.

The Commissioner stressed that the new van presented will prevent contamination of meat, and outbreak of diseases and protect lives and properties in the state.

Barr. Olaleye stated that the presentation was supported by the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, noting that the Oyo State Government would soon seek collaboration with butchers and investors to have more vans to ensure hygienic meat to the consumers.