Oyo Govt Pledges Transparency In 2026 Budget Implementation

…Promises Citizens Better deal in 2026

The Oyo State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and effective use of public funds in the implementation of the 2026 budget.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, said this on Tuesday and Wednesday during the consultative meeting on the 2026 Budget held in Iseyin and Ogbomoso towns.

According to him, the 2026 budget will further promote good governance by ensuring that every kobo allocated is expended in line with the government’s development priorities.

Speaking in Iseyin, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs Faosat Sanni, explained that the Oyo state government would implement the 2026 budget strictly in accordance with the approved projects and good financial management practices.

She applauded Governor Seyi Makinde for the construction of the Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomosho road, among other key projects in the zone.

Mrs Sanni said the road is a vital infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity across Oyo State.

Sanni said, “The road is a testament to Governor Makinde’s commitment to fostering growth, linking major regions, and enhancing economic accessibility for investors, local businesses, and residents alike.”

She noted that though the 2025 capital budget implementation faced significant challenges, the Oyo State government will not rest on its oars to ensure the implementation of every budget before the expiry of the administration.

While pledging to Governor Makinde’s commitment to carrying out more developmental projects in the region, she said the government would work on every request made by stakeholders.

Speaking in Ogbomoso today, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, promised residents of Ogbomoso better deals and more dividends of democracy in the 2026 budget.

He assured residents of the state of Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to work harder than in the past years and make life more comfortable for the citizens.

Prince Oyelade, while thanking residents for supporting Governor Makinde’s administration, vowed that his government would not rest on its oars in delivering more on good governance.

He said, “I want to assure you that Governor Seyi Makinde will act with speed to deliver more good governance before 2027. The Governor has provided good leadership that has ushered in greater opportunities and a more prosperous life for residents and citizens of Oyo state.”