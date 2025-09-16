Oyo Govt Pledges Support For Slain Journalist’s Family

The Oyo State Government has pledged support for the family of slain journalist, Mr. Ojo Peter, who was killed by yet-to-be-identified armed robbers in Ibadan, the state capital.

Peter was reportedly killed on August 18, though news of his death only emerged three weeks later.

Acting Governor, Chief Bayo Lawal, gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased. He was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade; Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola; and Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Mr. Ademola Babalola.

Lawal expressed sadness over the tragic incident and called on journalists across the state to rally around the family.

“As a government, we know the efforts he put into his work while alive, and we appreciate that. That is why we have many of his colleagues here to condole with the family. Whatever support that can be offered will be looked into, and we will get back to the family,” he said.

He further urged journalists to support the family during this period of grief.