December 3, 2024
Oyo Govt Okays Over 70% Budget Increase For PWDs

Oyo State Government has increased the 2025 capital budgetary allocation for Persons with Disabilities by over 70 per cent of what they received in 2024.

Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this in Ibadan, during the celebration of the 2024 stakeholders’ summit and International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, spoke on how the government had fared with the welfare of the disability community in his over four years administration.

He noted that all the requests of the persons with disabilities for the next year budget plans as submitted during the last Budget town hall meetings formed the increase of their capital budget to N877,500,000.

The governor added that their capital budget was initially N492,000,000, while the Oyo State Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ overhead cost has increased from N315,000,000 to N345,000,000.

