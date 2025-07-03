Oyo Govt, MAN Partner To Boost Compliance On Haulage Fees

The Oyo State Government, through its Ministry of Investment, Trade, Cooperatives, and Industry, has partnered with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to sensitize manufacturers on the proper payment of haulage fees and foster a more structured industrial revenue framework.

Leading a high-level delegation to the MAN Secretariat in Jericho, Ibadan, Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olajide Okesade, emphasized that the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration with MAN to drive sustainable industrial growth in Oyo State.

Adebisi reiterated the government’s commitment to building a resilient industrial ecosystem through strategic partnerships, infrastructure upgrades, and support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Highlighting key infrastructure projects under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration—including improved road networks and ongoing upgrades at the Ibadan Airport—the Commissioner said these investments were designed to reposition Oyo as a top-tier investment destination in Nigeria.

He stressed the importance of promoting nano and small-scale industries, especially in value-added products such as Gari Oyo and turmeric, with the goal of making them export-ready. According to him, MAN is well-positioned to identify producers involved in such activities, and the government is ready to sponsor initiatives that enhance product quality and marketability.

Adebisi further disclosed that the state is already working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and called on MAN to key into the collaboration. He also noted the administration’s commitment to factory worker welfare and revealed that a Committee on Industrial Crisis Management had been established to address worker-related concerns.

On taxation, the Commissioner said the state government is open to engaging manufacturers to ensure inclusive and fair tax policies, while also requesting accurate data from manufacturers to enhance communication with stakeholders.

Responding, Mr. Sebastine Shuiabu, who represented the MAN Chairman for Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States, Dr. Samuel Olawoyin, lauded the state government’s industrial vision and emphasized the importance of balanced policies that encourage business growth.

Also speaking, MAN’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Nanzing Rimdan, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working closely with the government to address infrastructure, finance, and regulatory challenges confronting manufacturers in the region.