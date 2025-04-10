Oyo Govt Launches Phase II Of 50% Tractorisation Subsidy For Farmers

Share

…Says loan facilities, other support available

The Oyo State Government has rolled out the second phase of its 50 per cent land ploughing subsidy, popularly known as the Tractorisation Policy, to bolster smallholder farmers ahead of the 2025 farming season.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, during a press conference held on Thursday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Ibadan.

In a statement signed by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Seyi Makinde, and shared with New Telegraph, the commissioner highlighted the success of the policy’s first phase in 2024.

He credited the administration’s robust support for farmers with Oyo State’s recognition by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as having one of the lowest food inflation rates in Nigeria.

“Oyo State has become a food basket of the nation,” Olaleye said, noting that between December 2024 and March 2025, over 9,569 tonnes of cassava—equivalent to about 300 trailers—were transported from the Ibarapa zone alone to neighboring states.

The Tractorization Policy, which sees the government subsidizing 50 per cent of ploughing costs, directly benefited 1,487 farmers in 2024, with 6,090.91 acres of farmland mechanically ploughed across the state.

Barr. Olaleye emphasized that the initiative has spurred a shift from manual to mechanized farming, significantly boosting productivity per hectare due to improved land preparation.

“For every acre ploughed, farmers pay only half the cost, while the state covers the rest,” he explained.

To ensure seamless implementation, the Ministry has deployed at least four extension officers to each of the 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Farmers are encouraged to contact these officers, who will visit their farms, measure the land, and relay the details to the Ministry for processing.

Registration for the 2025 program is now open and free, accessible through extension officers, the Ministry’s headquarters, or a new online booking application introduced in collaboration with technical partner “Hello Tractor.”

The commissioner revealed that extension officers recently completed specialized training on April 9, 2025, equipping them with modern skills to support farmers.

The online platform allows farmers to book tractor services, track requests, and access a dedicated helpline for assistance.

“All deployed tractors are tracked in real-time from our office to prevent any misuse,” Olaleye assured.

Sheik Taofeek Azeez Akeugbagold, Chairman of the Agricultural Credit Corporation of Oyo State (ACCOS), praised Governor Makinde’s genuine commitment to agricultural development. He noted that beyond the tractorisation subsidy, farmers can access credit and loans from ACCOS to further enhance their operations.

Looking ahead, the state aims to surpass last year’s achievements by reaching more farmers and ploughing additional acreage in 2025.

The government has also partnered with the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to provide seasonal climate predictions, enabling farmers to make informed decisions on planting schedules and crop choices.

Trained extension officers will disseminate this climate information across all agricultural zones.

Reflecting on past successes, Olaleye highlighted additional support provided in 2024, including the distribution of 40,000 kilograms of maize seeds, 65,000 bundles of cassava stems to nearly 3,000 farmers, free cattle vaccinations, and feeds for fish and pig farmers.

“These efforts contributed to Oyo State’s low food inflation rate, as reported by the NBS in February,” he said.

Governor Makinde’s administration remains steadfast in its mission to reduce food prices and transform Oyo State’s agricultural landscape, with the 50 per cent Tractorisation Subsidy serving as a cornerstone of this vision for sustainable development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

