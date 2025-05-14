Oyo Govt Launches Export-Ready Food Products

Share

The Oyo State Government has launched export-ready, value-added food products aimed at boosting agro-industrialization and expanding the state’s footprint in regional and continental trade.

According to a release signed by Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, products unveiled by the Agricultural Exporting Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative Society, held at the Conference Room, Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Secretariat Agodi, Ibadan were processed yam, cassava and plantain flour packaged for export and local consumption.

The government also inaugurated a new Board of Directors for the Association of Nigeria Cooperative Exporters (ANCE) Limited as part of its ongoing Cooperative reforms.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives (MTIIC), Adeniyi Adebisi, hinted that the Ministry will soon establish Directorate of Quality Control to ensure standardization of export products.

Adebisi, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Mamud Okesade said the need to reform cooperative structures to meet present-day realities and investor expectations cannot be overemphasized.

Adebisi urged the new board to embrace transparency and unity with a view to unlocking opportunities in the global export space.

He assured the new board of continued government support in achieving their performance milestones.

Representatives from key agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and the Bank of Agriculture commended members of the association for the structure put in place and compliance to the regulations guiding their operations nationwide.

They pledged to support the association through funding, technical guidance, and trade facilitation Programme.

The newly elected ANCE President, Kola Olomoyoyo, promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor, under whom the cooperative stabilized its cocoa and palm kernel export base and diversified into livestock feed and bottled water production.

The highlights of the events include the unveiling of a strategic plan to modernize operations, expand value chains, and attract local and foreign investment.

