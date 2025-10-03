Oyo Govt, KAP Film Academy Partner To Train Young Filmmakers

The Oyo State Government has announced its partnership with the KAP Film & Television Academy, owned by popular Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, to launch a 10-day intensive filmmaking residency programme.

The residency, themed “Emerging Stories,” will run from October 6 to 15 at the KAP Film Village & Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State, the production site of Netflix’s Aníkúlápó.

In a press statement made available to The Punch Online on Thursday, October 2, the programme will feature hands-on training in screenwriting, directing, cinematography, editing and film business.

According to the statement, participants will be mentored by veteran figures in Nigerian cinema, including Afolayan, Tunde Kelani and Joke Silva.

READ ALSO:

“This residency is much more about technical skills; it’s about instilling the passion and discipline required to become a successful storyteller,” Afolayan said.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, said the collaboration aligned with the state’s drive to empower youth and expand its cultural economy.

The governor was quoted as saying, “The programme reflects our commitment to empowering youth and positioning Oyo State as a premier hub for creativity and innovation; a strategic partnership with KAP Academy will significantly boost our efforts towards opening significant opportunities both for our young people and for the cultural economy of our state.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ademola Ojo, also confirmed that participants drawn from across the state were ready to take part in the training.

The KAP Film & Television Academy, founded in 2021, has so far trained over 40,000 students across Africa through courses, masterclasses, and residencies, making it one of the leading film training institutions on the continent.