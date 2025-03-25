Oyo Govt Intensifies Response To Diphtheria Outbreak

Share

In response to the recent outbreak of diphtheria in parts of the country, the Oyo State Government has intensified efforts to curb the spread of the disease and protect residents.

The Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, disclosed this at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Ibadan.

According to her, diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as direct contact with infected wounds.

It primarily affects the throat and upper airways, forming a thick, greyish membrane that can obstruct breathing.

She added that the symptoms include sore throat, fever, cough, swollen lymph nodes, difficulty swallowing, and, in severe cases, respiratory distress.

Ajetunmobi reiterated that the government has intensified surveillance, case management, and vaccination campaigns, with healthcare workers on high alert to respond swiftly to suspected cases.

The Commissioner urged residents to stay informed, take necessary precautions, maintain personal hygiene, and support the government’s public health interventions to contain the disease.

She advised parents to ensure that children receive the three doses of the Pentavalent vaccine at 6, 10, and 14 weeks of age, while pregnant women should receive the Tetanus-Diphtheria (Td) vaccine during antenatal care.

“Maintain good personal hygiene, including regular hand washing, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding the sharing of personal items.

“Avoid close contact with infected individuals and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms arise,” she advised.

The Commissioner also provided hotlines for residents to report suspected cases or obtain more information: 08033742052, 07032067763.

