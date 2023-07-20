Oyo Govt Guides Civil Servants On Achieving Rewarding Retirement

In order to prevent the usual cases of post-retirement trauma and its vicissitudes, the Oyo State Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni on Thursday advised Civil Servants across the state to plan adequately towards their retirement from active service, maintain healthy living and have a good financial plan before retiring from service.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Oni gave the guide during a 2-day pre-retirement training programme for senior and management officers in the Civil and Public Service organized by the Office of the Head of Service in collaboration with Klover Harris Solutions Limited, held at Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan.

According to her, despite the economic situation of the country and the State, the present administration in the State ensured capacity building and staff development is given priority attention across various categories of workers in the State, adding that the pre-retirement training programme would prepare Civil Servants ahead and equip them on expectations after retirement so that they would adapt easily to the change and still be useful to themselves and the society in retirement.

Mrs Oni said: “Recently, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, approved the participation of some Top Civil and Public Servants at a transformation leadership training programme in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“This is an indication of the fact that the present administration gives credence to training and re-training including staff development”.

She urged the participants to be wary of swindlers in their efforts to invest in one venture or the other and should not engage in business or activities they don’t have knowledge about.

In his remarks, the resource person for the training, Mr Adebiyi, commended the State Government for continuous training and re-training of its workforce.