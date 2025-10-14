Oyo Govt Gives Ultimatum To Roadside Traders On Airport Road, Onipepeye

The Oyo State Government has directed roadside traders and container shop owners along Airport Road, Old Ife Road, and Onipepeye in Ibadan to relocate their businesses within two weeks, with the deadline set for Monday, October 27, 2025.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, explained that the directive follows the government’s investment in markets and other enclosed trading environments across the city, emphasizing that roadside trading is no longer tolerable.

The government noted that roadside traders are exposed to serious dangers and environmental hazards, including risks to public infrastructure and blocked drainage systems that could lead to flooding. It also highlighted that such trading undermines the state’s tourism promotion efforts.

Traders were urged to comply, with the government warning that noncompliance could lead to confiscation of goods and prosecution under existing state laws. Authorities called for cooperation to ensure sustainable development in Ibadan.