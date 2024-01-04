Oyo Govt Flags Off Distribution Of Over 15,000 Reflective Jackets To Okada Riders

The Oyo State Government has flagged off the distribution of reflective jackets to fifteen thousand motorcycle riders in all the 33 Local Government Areas of the state.

The flag-off ceremony which was anchored through the state government Management Information Centre, was held on Thursday at the Western Hall, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan. The governor, Seyi Makinde was represented on the occasion by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde,

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner implored commercial motorcycle riders and related stakeholders to support the government’s efforts in curbing miscreants and criminal acts in the Pace Setter State.

He said that Governor Makinde’s compassionate nature should not be taken for granted, adding that enforcement will take place after the expiration of the evaluation period.

Earlier, while describing the initiative as an enhancement of the security apparatus, the Chairman of Oyo State Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), Retired Major Adesagba Adekoya, pledged the authority’s readiness to deal with law offenders.

Speaking on behalf of the Okada riders unions in the state, Chairman, ACOMORAN, Solomon Olugbode, urged his fellow members to reciprocate the government gesture by adhering to the laudable initiative.

The reflective jackets distributed free of charge,, have security features including a barcode which contains each rider’s identification.