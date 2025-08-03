Oyo Govt Distributes Over 5m Mosquito Nets

The Oyo State Government has commenced the mass distribution of over five million insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) across the 33 local government areas of the state, as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of malaria.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony held at Idi-Ogungun Primary Health Care Centre, Agodi Gate, Ibadan North Local Government Area, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said the initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health of vulnerable groups, particularly pregnant women and children under five.

Dr. Ajetunmobi cautioned residents against the misuse of the mosquito nets for non-health-related purposes such as fishing, gardening, window covering, or commercial displays.

She urged residents to use the nets properly and adopt consistent nightly use, noting that the latest generation of ITNs are made from breathable, lightweight materials that do not retain heat when used in well-ventilated rooms.

Warning that hoarding or diverting the nets is a punishable offense under the law, the commissioner appealed to mothers and pregnant women to make it a habit to tuck their children inside the nets every night, stressing that this simple practice could prevent illness, reduce hospital visits, and save lives.

“These nets are not just commodities; they are life-saving tools. When used correctly and consistently, ITNs serve as an effective barrier against malaria, one of the deadliest diseases affecting our people,” she said.

“Let me be clear: anyone caught hoarding or selling these nets, or using them for anything other than malaria prevention, will face legal consequences,” she warned.

“These nets are provided free by the government and donor agencies to protect public health, not for personal gain,” she reiterated.

The distribution, which is scheduled to run from August 1 to 7, 2025, is being carried out through fixed-point delivery sites across the state. Electronic tracking systems have been deployed to ensure transparency, accountability, and comprehensive coverage.

Dr. Ajetunmobi further assured that mop-up exercises would follow the official distribution period to ensure that no household is left behind.