Oyo Govt Distributes Over 5m Mosquito Nets

The Oyo State Government has commenced the mass distribution of over five million insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) across the 33 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to curb the spread of malaria.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony held at Idi-Ogungun Primary Health Care Centre, Agodi Gate, Ibadan North LGA, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said the initiative reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women and children under five.

The commissioner cautioned against the misuse of the mosquito nets for non-health purposes such as fishing, gardening, window covers, or commercial displays.

Ajetunmobi urged residents to make use of the nets properly and nightly habits, noting that the latest generation of nets are made with breathable, lightweight materials that do not retain heat when used in well-ventilated rooms.