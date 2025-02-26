Oyo Gov’t Demolishes Illegal Properties In Ibadan

Share

The Oyo State Government has taken action against land grabbers, demolishing properties on Government lands in Podo Area, along Top One Garden, Oluyole Local Government, and Dizengoff, Kolapo Ishola Area, Ibadan.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin Funmilayo, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

During the exercise at the affected areas, the Commissioner for Lands said, “The lands in question are assets of the Oyo State Government, and we will not tolerate any form of encroachment or illegal occupation”.

He emphasized that those currently working on the land are not the real owners or users of the land, but “purely land grabbers”.

He added, “In accordance with Section 3, Subsection 1 of the Oyo State Real Property Protection Law, 2017, any person who engages in land grabbing or related activities shall be liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 15 years.”

The Commissioner further explained that the government had sent notices of revocation to occupants of the Podo Area along Top One Garden, and a newspaper publication to that effect was made in the Tribune Newspaper on September 25th, 2012.

According to him, the land was also gazetted the same year, indicating its acquisition for a Neighbourhood market.

Despite the State Government’s efforts, the occupants took the Oyo State Government to court, but judgment was however delivered in favour of the State Government.

The Lands, Housing and Urban Development Commissioner however noted that the government is ready to settle with land owners with genuine Certificates of Occupancy (CofO).

“The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has declared zero tolerance for land grabbing activities, and ensuring that the state’s assets are used for the benefit of all citizens”, Akin-Funmilayo added.

