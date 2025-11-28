Oyo Govt Cracks Down On Street Vendors Occupying Walkways

The Oyo State Government has directed traders, artisans, motor dealers, and vendors occupying pedestrian walkways and roadside spaces to vacate the areas or face penalties.

The warning was issued by the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) Chairman, Major Adesagba Adekoya (Rtd), at his office secretariat in Ibadan on Friday.

Adekoya stated that using walkways for business is illegal and creates traffic bottlenecks, accidents, and inconvenience for shoppers, while identifying hot-spot locations where illegal trading is prevalent to include the University of Ibadan (U.I.) area, Samonda, Mokola, and others.

Traders are required to relocate to designated market spaces immediately, especially during the festive period, Adekoya warned, saying that non-compliance will result in fines and court appearances.

The Oyo State Government commended OYRTMA’s efforts to improve road safety and public order, and reiterated its commitment to upgrading infrastructure and ensuring safe movement throughout the state.