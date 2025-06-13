Oyo Govt Cracks Down On Illegal Mining

Share

The Oyo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal mining and environmental degradation, warning that stern actions will be taken against violators.

This position was made clear by the Director-General of the Oyo State Solid Mineral Development Agency (OSMDA), Mr. Abiodun Oni, during recent inspections of affected sites in the state.

Mr. Oni led a team from the agency to inspect the Ibadan Circular Road corridor, where illegal excavation activities have caused significant environmental damage across Egbeda and Lagelu Local Government Areas.

He noted that the inspection followed an earlier visit by Governor Seyi Makinde, who had ordered an immediate halt to all illegal activities in the area.

Although compliance has since improved, Oni stressed that the state government will continue its enforcement efforts to protect the environment.

He decried the financial burden such environmental degradation places on the state, saying the funds used for reclamation could otherwise support developmental projects.

“About a few weeks ago, the governor inspected this area and discovered extensive illegal mining activities,” Oni said. “Today’s visit is a follow-up to that inspection. We’ve seen some level of compliance so far—over 8.5 kilometers covered without fresh excavations—but this must be sustained.

“Illegal miners are persistent, and we must remain vigilant. Even though mining falls under the Federal Government’s jurisdiction, Oyo State has its laws, including the 2023 Executive Order on the Security and Protection of Mining Communities, which empowers us to act decisively.”

He warned that those responsible for the damage will be held accountable, stating, “We must enforce the law. What has already been done will cost the state significantly to fix, and we cannot allow this to continue.”

In a related development, Mr. Oni and his team visited Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government Area, the site of a recent rock weathering incident that had initially alarmed residents. He reassured the community that there is no immediate danger but urged them to avoid the area for safety.

“From what we have observed, the rock was subjected to extreme heat, which weakened a portion of it and led to a minor collapse. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded,” he stated. “We’re here on the governor’s directive to calm nerves and ensure people stay away until experts give the all-clear.”

He explained that the state government is coordinating with local authorities, including the council chairman and the traditional ruler, to implement precautionary measures.

“I implore residents and farmers operating near the rock to temporarily vacate the area. The rock may remain unstable for now, and safety must come first,” Oni added.

Speaking on behalf of Olorunsogo Local Government Chairman Hon. Kazeem Olayanju, the Vice Chairman said the council had partnered with the traditional institution to educate residents about the incident and urge them to avoid the rock. Plans are also underway to erect barricades around the area to prevent unauthorized access.

The Onigbeti of Igbetiland, Oba (Engr.) Bashir Abioye, also commended the state government’s swift response. He confirmed that a similar incident occurred last year and said steps are being taken to conduct a thorough assessment.

“The government’s intervention is timely and appreciated,” the monarch said. “We’ve already instructed hunters and farmers to steer clear of the rock. A team of experts has been engaged to evaluate the situation, and we are confident that the state government will do the needful to safeguard our people.”

