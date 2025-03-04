Oyo Govt Committed To Agriculture Revolution – Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, said his government has walked its talk on agriculture revolution in the state, hence the positive results being witnessed in its agribusiness sector.

Governor Makinde noted that the administration’s commitment to doing agriculture differently led to its creation of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) and the subsequent upgrade of the moribund Fasola Farms, Oyo, to Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor in a release made available to journalists, Makinde added that the decision has paid off, with the African Development Bank (AfDB) designating the Hub as the first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) in Nigeria.

Governor Makinde stated this at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Headquarters, Ibadan, in his welcome address during the Presidential Visit Programme for the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, themed: “The Power of Improved Technologies and Public-Private Partnership to Accelerate the Feed Salone Strategy.”

He charged the Sierra Leonean president to adopt the Oyo State Agribusiness model for his country, saying, “It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the pacesetter state. For a fact, when we came into government in 2019, we knew agriculture would be one of the pillars on which the economic transformation of Oyo State would be built.

“We started by creating a strategy document, The Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State (2019-2023). We have since followed that with The Roadmap for Sustainable Development of Oyo State (2023-2027).

“Before I leave office, I will also produce a document that I will hand over to the incoming administration. It will be the Roadmap for Continuous Development of Oyo State (2027 and beyond).

“So, we will continue to take steps to modernise our agricultural sector and enhance food security as well as stimulate economic growth.

“About 2020, we signed the OYSADA law, and it has been an agency which has served as a special purpose vehicle for agribusiness partnership between the state, the private sector and development organisations. It is a model I will recommend for Sierra Leone.

“About a year later, we started developing the first agribusiness industrial hub, which would serve as a pilot for other developments.

“I spoke about this earlier; it is the first APZ in Nigeria, and we have already kicked-started the next one in Eruwa. We also have another one coming up in Ijaye through collaboration with the French Government.

“Another thing we have done is to leverage the AfCFTA free trade area to expand our agricultural exports to see partnership at both the national and sub-national levels.

“Also, because we know how important having the right skills in agriculture is, we launched our training programme by collaborating with IITA on the Start Them Early Programme in a small school, but we have now expanded it to all the senatorial zones of Oyo State.”

Maada Bio noted that there is a need for a strong partnership and collaboration that would bring about food sufficiency, economic boost, as well as positive progress and development for farmers and agribusiness.

He assured of collaboration between the Nigerian and Sierra Leonean Governments to tackle challenges in food production and other agriculture-related problems.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

