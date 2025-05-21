Oyo Govt Commiserates With Family Of Slain Student

Share

The Oyo State Government has commiserated with the family of a secondary school boy slain during a Routine Traffic Infraction Operation on Alakia Old Road, Ibadan, describing the incident as sad, shocking and painful. It stated that the state government would work with the Oyo State Police Command to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served.

The government noted that the incident was totally avoidable, noting how what started as a traffic offence, with the father of the slain boy driving against traffic, resulted in the loss of an innocent life.

It charged residents to remain calm as the police and the government handle the situation, while it also warned residents against breaking traffic rules.

The state government clarified that contrary to claims that the incident occurred while the police were chasing a suspected internet fraudster, the incident actually occurred during a routine operation against traffic infraction, carried out by men of the Oyo State Road Traffic Maintenance Authority (OYRTMA).

According to the government, OYRTMA officials in conjunction with a team from the police, embarked on the traffic operation on Alakia Old Road following complaints from residents over constant one-way traffic violations that have led to deaths and life-threatening injuries on the axis.

